Scrum Master- Cape Town

I am looking for a Scrum Master with over 5 years experience in Agile/Scrum environments for Global Restaurant Chain.

This is a great opportunity to work for a team that has doubled in size in the past 6 months. You will be responsible for new projects that involve full SDLC and creating bespoke software from scratch.

To be eligible in this role you must be a self-starter and manage your own time effectively. You will be working in a big collboarative SCRUM environment therefore need to be a team-player and communicate well.

Other requirements are-

– SCRUM & Agile 5+ yrs (none negotiable)

– experienced as an Agile Coach

– SCRUM Certified

– SDLC exposure

– Financial or consutling experience beneficial.

The company based in the Century City in Cape Town offer a competative package and clear progressions structure.

Interviews are occuring this month, therefore if you’re interested apply today.

Learn more/Apply for this position