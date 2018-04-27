Senior SQL Developer – Randburg

Senior SQL Developer

My client is a well known insurance company in Cape Town. They currently require an SQL Developer to join them on a variety of projects. This opportunity would involve working on large end to end projects to help kick off their BI team. You will work closely with business initially and help gather requirements, work with large amounts of data, and help implement some solutions.

This position offers exposure to the latest technologies within the BI stack, as well as organic progression and on the job training. As the company plans to diversify, there would also be potential to gain exposure to additional markets within the next 12 months as they build their client base.

My client requires the following skills for the role

– Min 6 / 8 years’ experience in IT

– 6 years SQL Development

– Passion for T-SQL Development

– IT Related Degree/ Diploma

– Microsoft Certification beneficial

The salary is negotiable and is based on the candidates, personality and experience. The role also offers fantastic benefits and bonuses to drive success.

