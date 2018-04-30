We are looking for a BI Developer to support our team on maintaining the production environment to ensure on-going delivery of current information to the business on time
Requirements:
– Degree/diploma
– 3-4 Years DTS experience and have worked with the new SSIS
– Advanced or expert level in SQL, writing stored procedures and general scripting
– Experience in reporting services 2005 and have developed reports
– Experience building and maintaining OLAP cubes in Analysis Services 2005 and 2008
– Experience of database design
– Qlikview experience preferred
– Test Methodologies
– Data warehousing skills
– Retail experience preferred
Responsibilities:
– Continuously identifying and improving processes and procedures to minimise negative impact to data and business reporting
– Effectively collecting and sourcing issues to ensure taht information is delivered according to user expectaions
– Accurately publishing the information
– Delivering data and information to the business in line with business priorities, according to quality standards, within the agreed time constraints and according to departmental coding practice & standards
– Understanding business data and information requirements
– Being involved in the process populating of new data within the Data Warehouse
