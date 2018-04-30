Data Analyst

We are recruiting a Data Analyst to join our South African business based at our offices based in the Boulevard, Woodstock in Cape Town.

Your new company

As one of South Africa’s fastest growing customer experience outsourcers, Webhelp SA is leading the way in an ever-changing world of communications. We’re always looking to bring people on board who understand the importance of leading by example, putting the customer first, and who want to join the team to deliver the best customer service in the country.

Your new role

The Data Analyst will work directly with the Operations teams to capture and define the requirements for the Insight services required to support their strategic objectives. You will ensure that the Operations teams maximise the benefits realised by appropriate use of the BI & Insight services.

To play a leading role in the definition and execution of the activities and operations carried out within the Insight department, defining and following best practice for these activities.

Additional Duties include:

Work in partnership with relevant Managers to define the required BI & Insight services

Have an excellent understanding of clients’ business, customers and market environment

Understand the relationship between customer service metrics and customer satisfaction and ultimately industry-recognised results

Implement and co-ordinate BI & Insight activity and available resources for the provision of services ensuring time-scales are met, whilst adding value

Develop close working relationships with the Account Director, Business and Operations Managers and key client stakeholders

Develop plans to enable the Operations to maximise the benefits of the rich data captured within our electronic data warehouse

Educate the Operations community to improve their understanding of the standard reporting suite

Work closely with Operations to ensure they apply common approaches to the interpretation and use of the statistical reports made available to them

What you’ll need to succeed

BCom/Bsc in Maths, Applied Maths, Computer Science, Physics, Stats, Econometrics, Informatics or any related qualification (Preferred)

2 years working experience in a data sourcing, mining, analytics and reporting

1-2 years SQL experience in a working environment

Must have very strong Excel and Data Analytical skills (Essential)

Advanced Microsoft Excel (Essential)

Excellent understanding of clients’ business, customers and market environment

Excellent BI & Insight project management skills

What you’ll get in return

This is an exciting opportunity to join a global organisation and gain international exposure. The role will allow the successful candidate to work with a dynamic team across locations in South Africa and international geographies.

You’ll be offered a market related salary along with additional company benefits.

What you need to do now?

If you think you have what it takes, then click on “apply” and follow the application process.

Please note that the appointment will be made from the designated group, in line with the Employment Equity Act and the Company’s EE Plan, in accordance with the Company’s EE plan.

