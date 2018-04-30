Dynamics CRM Developer – Cape Town

MS Dynamics CRM Developer – Cape Town

My client are a market leading gold Microsoft partner based in Cape Town, they are the largest partner in South Africa to specialize in Microsoft Dynamics CRM.

My client has an excellent reputation for work/life balance.

In this role, you will be working on an interesting Cloud transformation project across the organisation while receiving 20 days of annual leave as well as public holidays and flexi-time.

What will you be doing in this role?

You will develop and extend the implementation of an organisation-wide Dynamics CRM platform using C#.NET, JavaScript and SQL

You will build on existing relationships with various departments in the organisation to gather their Dynamics CRM requirements

You will customise and configure the out-of-the-box functionality of the Dynamics CRM platform

You will provide training to end users as required

What skills and requirements will make you a good fit for the role?

You will have a track record of developing Dynamics CRM systems and you will have the ability to customise and configure workflows, entities and relationships

You will have excellent communication skills and the ability to gather requirements from a range of stakeholders

If you are interested in learning more about the opportunity give me a call on (contact number) or email Eddie on (email address)

