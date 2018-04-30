iOS Developer

Are you a young, dynamic and hard working iOS Developer? Our client is currently on the market for an iOS Developer to be situated in Johannesburg and Cape Town. Our client has an amazing company culture and they will help you grow in your profession. We require a candidate with:• At least 3 years of professional experience in native iOS • Experience developing applications with iOS SDK using Objective-C, for both iPad and iPhone• Experience with using Storyboards, Interface Builder, auto and adaptive layout for universal apps with differing screen sizes.Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to (email address). You can also contact Chelsea on (contact number) or alternatively you can visit our website, www.goldmantech.co.za Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

