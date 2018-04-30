Navision Developer

Our client, a leading online and mobile e-commerce enterprise, essentially a software development house with over 900 employees across 15 departments, or the numerous international brands. Based in the Northern Suburbs in Cape Town.

Is looking for a Navision Developer.

Detailed Job Description

Navision Developer

Cape Town, South Africa

Purpose:

To aid the implementation and support of Dynamics NAV into a global Business, including responsibility for the maintenance, protection and enhancement of the NAV ERP system at a technical level.

Requirements:

SQL, Databases and Reporting Services

Extensive experience in a Microsoft Dynamics environment

Role:

Hands-on development approach to the Navision Software deployment throughout the business.

Design, develop and maintain integration functions into existing platforms within the Business.

Assist with implementing new functionality and software upgrading.

Support end users with the Navision ERP system across all subsidiaries.

Ensuring the Dynamics NAV system is accessible to users at all times. To take responsibility for highlighting areas of inadequacy and proposing steps for improvement.

Open Salaries.

Perks:

– December performance bonus

– Flexible leave policy

– Exposure to new tech

– Multicultural company

– Free catered breakfast, lunch or dinner

– Friday beer o’ clock

– Casual dress code

– Free secure parking

– Onsite gym and personal trainers

– Free massages

– Social clubs (action soccer and cricket, touch rugby, yoga, running, obstacle course races, eSports gaming)

Job Categories/ Sectors:

– Cloud Applications

– Cloud

– Development

– ERP

– Front End Web development

– Java

– Microsoft .Net

– Mobile

– iAgile

To get more info;

