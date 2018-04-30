Senior .NET Software Developer (1 year renewable contract)

We are seeking an individual to play the leading role in planning, designing, documenting and executing the end-to-end testing and quality assurance of software components, as well as collaborate and align test strategies with various other software applications such as, the Single Patient Viewer and various other software applications, within the HIV and TB research space.

You will be working with the software development team (currently team of 7). The Senior .NET Software Developer will participate in all aspects of the full SDLC and our TTD development within agile based environment. This includes responsibility for signing off bug-free software prior to distribution, by ensuring well documented systematic step-by-step protocols for testing and approving of all new software releases. Innovative guidance on new software functionality, fielding email and telephonic support requests from sites across South Africa and ensuring interoperability with other software applications used by the Department of Health will also be an objective of this key role.

Responsibilities include:

– Write quality, clean, extenable and scalable C# .NET code within all our layers in our three-tier client server architectural framework

– Write a combination of Stored Procedures, VIEWs, C# LINQ and use of Entity Framework where necessary for DB related functionality

– Do team design sessions using TDD, DRY and SOLID Object Orientated Design Principles and other appropriate software design patterns

– Apply TDD principles and expand on automated testing environment

– Do code reviews with team and suggest areas for code refactoring

– Mentor some of the less experienced junior and intern software developers

– Assist and resolve operational issues

– Document any notable software changes in the appropriate documents, team wiki and/or knowledge management system (Confluence)

Requirements include:

– Relevant Tertiary Education with 5+ years; or MCSD, MCPD or other tertiary education with 7+ Years’ experience; or 8+ years relevant experience

– Experience working in Agile Scrum Environments and an in depth of understanding of how best to apply Agile Scrum principles in small software team environments

– Proven track record in C# .NET, LINQ, and Entity Framework, ASP.NET

– MVC, WinForms, Window Services

– .NET CORE & ASP.NET CORE, UWP advantageous

– Solid understanding of XML, JSON, WCF, REST

– Scripting: JavaScript, Ajax beneficial.

– Test-Driven Development and automated testing

– Object Orientated Design Principles (TDD, DRY, SOLID)

– Experience using Visual Studio 6+ Years

– Relational DBMS: MS SQL, MySQL, or PostgreSQL 8+ Years

– Reporting components (MS Report, SSRS, Crystal Reports, Tableau, Tableau, Telerik or others)

– MS Management Studio, or other relevant tools

– JIRA, Confluence and/or other relevant Agile Team Collaboration Tools

– TFS (Team Foundation Services), GIT, CVS or other similar

– DevExpress, or other similar add-on third-party libraries advantageous

– Some experience, potential or capacity to mentor junior developers

– Strong written and verbal communication in English

– Experience in the health sector would be advantageous

– A valid driving license and own vehicle would be advantageous

