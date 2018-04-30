Test Analyst 1 year Renewable Contract

We are seeking an individual to play the leading role in planning, designing, documenting and executing the end-to-end testing and quality assurance of software components, as well as collaborate and align test strategies with various other software applications such as, the Single Patient Viewer and various other software applications, within the HIV and TB research space.

You will be working with the software development team (currently team of 8) will need to liaise with other staff that include epidemiologists, biostatisticians, mathematical modelers and public health specialists in ensuring that the team meets specifications.

Responsibilities include:

– Lead, scope, maintain and coordinate test design, test documentation and test strategies using the business requirements as guiding input

– Ensure that all software components and code meet business requirements

– Document and maintain test plan

– Coordinate quality control and test plan execution during each sprint

– Strong leadership to software team relating to identifying areas of poor code quality

– Required to lead the Testing effort

– Introduce and adoption of processes

– Streamlining of work

– Coordinate work with software team

– Can contribute risk and management input during sprint planning

– Assist the development team throughout the software development life cycle including being able to lead on automated unit testing and test-driven development

– Strengthen the software delivery process based on agile principles, including Scrum, test-driven development and automated testing

Requirements include:

– Bachelor’s degree in Information Systems, Informatics, Computer Science (or equivalent); or ISTQB Certification; or minimum 5 years relevant software testing experience in software teams

– Experience with Documenting Test Results and using an extensive array of testing tools

– Experience with MS SQL Server and data access methods, SQL and extensively work done on Database Technologies (MS SQL, PostgreSQL, MySQL) – Including familiarity with Stored Procedures

– Experience working in Public Health advantageous

– Experience with Testing Web Services including XML, JSON, REST, WCF

– Experience working in Agile Scrum Environments and an in depth of understanding of how best to apply Agile Scrum principles in small software team environments

– Experience using Automated UI Test Tools advantageous

– Ability to do white-box testing advantageous

– Experience working in Visual Studio C# .NET advantageous

– Strong written and verbal communication in English

– A valid driving license and own vehicle would be advantageous

Learn more/Apply for this position