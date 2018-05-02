Basis Specialist

WESTERN CAPE – CBDEducation & Experience :NQF level 7 (IT)5 years as a SAP Basis administrator1-year exposure to working in a Project environment with multiple SAP LandscapesIn depth knowledge of 1 or more of the SAP products that are supported at the Company by the Basis group1-year Experience in SAP TMS and CTS+Advantageous Qualification, Accreditation & Experience :Proficient in a DBMS productIn depth knowledge of Solution Manager,In depth knowledge of HANAKEY GENERIC ACCOUNTABILITIESFinance :Indirect ControlCustomer :Mostly InternalTalent Management :Manage SelfAdhere to HSEQ and ZeTo Rules :Communicate, interpret and adhere to Company’s Health, Safety, Environment & Quality (HSEQ) policies and Zero Tolerance (ZeTo) rules to ensure individual safety and that of others, safeguard business operations and Company’s compliance to industrial requirements.Good Governance :Enforce the implementation of applicable Company procedures and guidelines and affect the compliance to statutory and legislative requirements to ensure conformance to the established Limits of Authority (LOA) to safeguard Company’s interest, image and reputation.Mindset, Behaviour and Culture :Develop and implement distinctive mindset, behaviour and culture to achieve high work performance by adoption and implementation of value interventions, tools and methodologies to promote and instil high sense of commitment, ownership, integrity and loyalty that will contribute to operational excellence.Adhere to COBE, POPI, and ABC Policies :Communicate, interpret and champion the execution of Company’s policies and provisions of the Codes of Conduct & Business Ethics (COBE), Protection of Personal Information (POPI) and Anti-Bribery & Corruption (ABC), and undertake appropriate mitigation and /or intervention programmes to safeguard business operations, high staff discipline and industrial harmonySPECIFIC OUTCOMESKey Job Specific Accountabilities 1 :Data and System protection, security and integrityMaintain the integrity of the SAP environment by managing the SAP Correction and Transport System to ensure all configuration and development objects are promoted properlyApply and migrate SAP maintenance (hot packages and kernel upgrades) through all systems using a structured methodology to ensure data and system integrity across the SAP Landscape.Implement security and vulnerability related technical and customer support notes (patches/upgrades) to reduce the risk of systems being compromisedPerform database backups regularly and test the recovery procedures to minimise the possible loss of data and ensure recovery time and point objectives of the organisation can be metKey Job Specific Accountabilities 2 :SAP Business Application Software Life Cycle management Implement and maintain the multiple SAP instances that comprise the SAP Technical Landscape (development, test, training and production) using a structured approach that minimises the risk and achieves high reliability, availability and performance of each SAP instanceDesign and implement an optimal SAP configuration to maximize system performance and availabilityKey Job Specific Accountabilities 3 :Industry and Technology Research Investigate and provide input into technology roadmaps and adoption cycles that may grow IT capabilities to meet the current and future needs of the CompanyKey Job Specific Accountabilities 4 :Project Delivery Participate in the planning and implementation of SAP system upgrades.Contribute to operational projects when adopting and integrating new software and systemsComplete operational project deliverables: on time, in budget, to the client’s satisfaction and within quality parameters.Key Job Specific Accountabilities 5 :Incident and problem managementResolve incidents / problems timeously and ensure SAP functional best practices are adhered to during Incident/Problem investigation and resolutionProvide technical feasibility and appropriateness of proposed incident & problem resolutions when alternative solutions are availableProvide appropriate assessment of SAP recommendations and OSS notes with regard to relevance for Company OperationsPlease e-mail your CV to :(email address)

