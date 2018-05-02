Business Analyst

Be part of a team of experts working to uplift the community while being afforded the opportunity to further your studies. This is the ideal role as a Business Analyst within the Public Health Sector. Qualification:Tertiary education in an appropriate field: Information Systems, Computer Science or Public Health Skills & Experience: Minimum of 3 years’ experience as a Business AnalystProficient with working on SQL databasesWorking knowledge of TIER.Net is advantageous Job Description:The Business Analyst will manage the new TIER.Net functionality including the development of specifications for Software Developers and Tests Analysts to use in an iteratively, agile-based environment.Lead the design and specifications development of report algorithms, designing new reports to aid service management, and consolidating the reporting framework for sustainable long-term maintenance. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, ROBIN MEYER on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT027320.

Learn more/Apply for this position