Dynamics CRM Coder – Cape Town

As far as unique opportunities go – this one is up there with the best.

Working in Centurion this company is offering an experienced developer to make a career move that would be the envy of most.

An in-house developer role, working on Dynamics CRM 2016 in an extremely customised setting, you will be joining a fantastic, growing, modern company, established for over 20 years and looking to quadruple there customer base over the next few years.

This role requires a developer with experience ideally in Dynamics CRM 2016 and C#. The company expansion continues there will be the opportunity for this developer role to grow into an architect role if that is a direction you are keen to follow?

Interested? Please contact Eddie ASAP directly on (contact number) or send CV to (email address)

