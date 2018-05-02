ICT Project Manager

UPGRADE YOUR CAREER to a well-established company who is seeking the services of a Project Manager based in Cape TownMinimum requirements:

2-4 years project management experience in an IT environment

Knowledge of systems development life cycle (SLDC)

Degree or Diploma in Information Technology

Project management certification (PMP/PMBOK)

Proven and successful track record

Responsibilities:

Taking responsibility of multiple ICT projects and executing/managing them accordingly

Manage all aspects of the projects including planning, design, execution, monitoring, controlling and closure

Maintaining relationships with the stakeholders and clients alike

Consulting and evaluating of reporting staff on a daily basis

Create reports and effectively communicate the plans or results as required

Salary Structure:

R20 000 – R30 000 per month depending on experience

(Only suitable candidates will be contacted and shortlisted)Please send your CV to (email address) or fax to (contact number)Visit our (email address)Follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn @ GAP Group ICT or on Twitter @gapgroupictGAP Group ICT – SA’s Premium ICT Recruitment Consultancy

Learn more/Apply for this position