Location: Cape Town Somerset West
Position: IT Support Engineer
Remuneration: Market related
PC and application administration/support position
Proven hardware, network & Microsoft skills
IT Diploma / qalification essential
Motivated, confident, mature, focussed
Passionate about IT
Good working environment
Own Transport
You want to get ahead through your own efforts
You have solid PC Hardware/software knowledge
You have good networking skills
You have excellent diagnostic & fault finding skills
Your own reliable transport is required
Your travel and cell usage will be reimbursed
Significant frontline work – you need to have people skills but tech skills take priority
If you are looking for an office hours job then this is not for you, we do the job when it needs to be done.
You will enjoy a good working environment. The culture is to let you get on with it and prove yourself.
Send CV to (email address)
If you receive no response within 14 days, consider your application to have been unsuccessful.