A progressive and prestigious consulting firm is seeking a talented and zealous .NET Developer to join their high-flying and dynamic team of experts, for a 3-12 Month Contract. Qualification:Matric (essential)Relevant Tertiary qualification (highly advantageous) Skills & Experience: Minimum of 3 years hands-on Development experienceProficiency in:C#ASP.NETFront End Development with modern technology stack (React, Angular, JavaScript, etc.)SQL Job Description:The role offers an exciting opportunity for an experienced .Net C# Developer to contract in an industry of heightened demand and growth. A culture of continuous learning and collaboration will be fostered through knowledge sharing among reputable developers in the project to provide solutions through use of cutting-edge technology.

