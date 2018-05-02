Network Engineer

Required Work Experience:
- 4 – 6 year’s work experience
- At least 4 years’ experience in implementing, administering and troubleshooting network infrastructure devices, including: routers, switches, wireless access points, controllers, WAN optimizers and monitoring applications
- Cisco Certifications – minimum CCNA/CCDA, CCNP preferred
- Cisco Experience 3- 5 years in a similar environment
- Must be able to work under pressure and make quality decisions in terms of prioritising work
- Must be able to deal with handling multiple projects or tasks at the same time
- Need a self-starter (min mgt overhead) who sees opportunities to address technical problems and take ownership of an environment
- Be good with clients ie friendly and approachable and willing to go the extra mile