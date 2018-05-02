Project Manager

Ensure Project performance objectives (Quality, Cost, Profitability, Delivery and Timing) in the management of Projects. Ensure Project or System coordination to achieve all projects launch(es) in compliance with Valeo and Customer expectations.

Manage operationally and functionally the Projects he/she is assigned to:

§ Manage OEM/OES Projects (Component, System with known technology components)

§ Is responsible for the achievement of the Project KPI in terms of profitability (both product/development vs Development Activity Payback and Extended Margin), Quality and Production Preparation

§ Solve all project issues requiring any type of support of all suitable functions via the Project Escalation

§ Check and validate Project Team Members’ activities and proposes timing scenario to achieve milestones

§ Define and manage his/her budget including the budget of Projects part of his/her Project/System

§ Define scope of projects

§ Prepare decision making process for relevant committee and challenge his project team readiness

§ Manage all project changes (internal and customer) and coordinates through his/her team

§ Applying Design to Cost methodology

§ Escalate at the right level and with relevant speed/anticipation the gaps versus targets

§ Keep client(s) updated on Project progress.

§ Respect health, safety and environment charts and requirements

§ Ensure Project (System or not) development in compliance with Valeo standards

Proven project management experience essential in the automotive field.

Experience in working with MBSA will be an advantage.

Experience in at least 2 of the following fields will be an advantage:

– Quality, Process, Sales, Purchasing

Learn more/Apply for this position