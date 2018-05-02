Project Manager

– Applying and adhering to the project management principles and processes and ensuring that they are effectively applied throughout the lifecycle of the project;
– Working with Product Managers to ensure alignment of project objectives to a product’s roadmap;
– Work with the Product Delivery Manager to drive delivery, clarify priorities and promote visibility of progress;
– Identifying and drafting the Project Charter, Project Management Plan, Project Schedule and other PMO project documents as required;
– Managing the project plan and interdepartmental communications to deliver work products on time throughout the project life cycle;
– Implementing an effective project control framework in order to control scope, quality, budget and mitigate for factors which could adversely impact project timelines;
– Identifying and managing risks and opportunities;
– Communicating project progress to management and project stakeholders;
– Undertaking project reviews with stakeholders; and,
– Ensuring compliance with relevant PCI standards and certification requirements (as required).
