Python Developer

One of the county’s leading information services provider is looking for Python Developers to join their Core Data Services department.
Key Requirements:
– Intermediate and above SQL (SQL 92, no specific DB requirements)
– 3-4 years or more experience in any development language (python is advantageous).
– Previous experience with a BI tool like Pentaho, Talend or SSIS is an advantage but not a requirement
– Extreme attention to detail
– Positive attitude, a team player and a self-starter
– Previous experience in the financial sector is an advantage but not a requirement.
– Previous experience in data warehousing will be big advantage but not a requirement.
– Experience and proven ability with the correct attitude are the core requirements
– B.Sc. (Computer Science) or equivalent qualification
– 3-4 years of experience in software development with at least one of the following languages: Python and SQL
– 2+ years of experience developing distributed software systems
Key Competencies:
– Ownership
– Change Management
– Incident and problem management
– Knowledge sharing in order to minimize key man dependency
– Strong research skills
– Initiative
– Strong communication skills
– Ability to multi-task
– Good at problem solving
– Self-motivated
– Ability to perform well under pressure
– Good Technical writing skills
– Energetic
– Willingness to push the boundaries