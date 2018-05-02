Python Developer

One of the county’s leading information services provider is looking for Python Developers to join their Core Data Services department.

Key Requirements:

– Intermediate and above SQL (SQL 92, no specific DB requirements)

– 3-4 years or more experience in any development language (python is advantageous).

– Previous experience with a BI tool like Pentaho, Talend or SSIS is an advantage but not a requirement

– Extreme attention to detail

– Positive attitude, a team player and a self-starter

– Previous experience in the financial sector is an advantage but not a requirement.

– Previous experience in data warehousing will be big advantage but not a requirement.

– Experience and proven ability with the correct attitude are the core requirements

– B.Sc. (Computer Science) or equivalent qualification

– 3-4 years of experience in software development with at least one of the following languages: Python and SQL

– 2+ years of experience developing distributed software systems

Key Competencies:

– Ownership

– Change Management

– Incident and problem management

– Knowledge sharing in order to minimize key man dependency

– Strong research skills

– Initiative

– Strong communication skills

– Ability to multi-task

– Good at problem solving

– Self-motivated

– Ability to perform well under pressure

– Good Technical writing skills

– Energetic

– Willingness to push the boundaries

Learn more/Apply for this position