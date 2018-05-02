SAP ABAP Developer

My client is based in Klerksdorp and offers a corporate work environment in a relaxed town environment where work/life balance is respected. They are currently recruiting for a juinior ABAP Developer that is preferably certified to join their existing team.

MAIN JOB PURPOSE:

Performs ABAP programming, testing, and debugging work related to the implementation, enhancement, and support of SAP modules.

DUTIIES AND ESSENTIAL JOB RESPONSIBILITIE:

– Designs, develops, codes, and tests programs for SAP modules and functions using ABAP programming language.

– Creates specialized reports for SAP modules using ABAP programming languages.

– Designs forms and screens for SAP modules using tools such as SAPscript and SmartForms.

– Interfaces with functional teams to ensure the proper integration of business processes and procedures with information technology and to identify customer solutions.

CANDIDATE REQUIREMENTS:

– Education and training: Graduation from a recognized college or university, preferably with a major in computer information systems, management information systems, computer science, computer engineering, or a closely related field.

– Preference would be given to people who are ABAP Certified.

– Skills, knowledge and abilities required: Programming knowledge, able to develop a program in one or two programming languages

– Work experience (time, functions and industries: Programming experiences inside and outside the university

