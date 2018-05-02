Senior Business Intelligence Developer

A giant in the Financial Services industry is seeking an experienced and analytical-thinking Senior Business Intelligence Developer. Provide valued business solutions within an intimate team of Information Technology professionals. Qualification:Matric (essential)Tertiary Diploma or Degree in Information Technology or related (essential) Skills & Experience: Upwards of 5 years hands-on BI experienceRobust exposure with:Relational databasesData WarehousingAgile methodologies Job Description:The role requires a forward-thinking and detail-orientated Business Intelligence Developer to design, develop and maintain BI applications and solutions to support business performance. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, KIMBERLY GREYLING on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT027310.

Learn more/Apply for this position