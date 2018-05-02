Software Engineer Team Leader

Your responsibilities will include:

– We are looking for an experienced software engineering team lead to join a versatile and creative management and development team.

– You will lead a group of software engineers constantly striving for quality solutions that are delivered on time, within budget and scope, and drive a culture of quality and personal accountability.

– You will need a strong understanding of large-scale full-stack platform development, have experience building front-end, backend and RESTful web applications. You will be from a development background and have a good understanding of architectural practices. You will be an advocate of agile and iterative engineering practices and you will have prior line management experience with a track record of keeping highly skilled developers motivated.

– Successfully launch new products quickly as well as manage a large code base.

– This is an exciting opportunity to lead a growing team of engineers working on a ambitious development roadmap.

– This is a hands-on role: you should expect to spend at least 50% of your time writing code, and working with others on your team directly contributing to the production of code. The other 50% of your time will be split between architectural and strategic planning with peers and senior developers and the day-to-day people management and development required of a high-performing and successful team.

Skills

– Post graduate degree preferred

– Experience with and an understanding of line management responsibility for a technical team

– Experience developing software for a highly-transactional retail online platform

– A thorough understanding of software engineering practises and best practises, including agile software development, source code control systems and the use of software IDEs and development and testing tools

– An understanding of software deployment tools, deployment processes and best practises

– Experience working with no-SQL data stores like Mongo/Redis, etc. and Kafka

– Experience working with the AWS and/or GCP platforms

– Experience with building RESTful API web services and microservice

