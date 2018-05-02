Technical Business Analyst

Are you looking to be part of an innovative team of experts aiming to uplift the community and provide a better future for the next generation? Our client is looking for an ambitious Technical Business Analyst to plan, design and implement solutions that provide invaluable insight within the Public Health sector. Qualification:MatricDegree or Diploma in Information Systems, Computer Science or Public Health Skills & Experience: Minimum of 3 years’ experience in a Business Analyst spaceHands-on experience with SQL databasesWorking knowledge of TIER.net is highly advantageous Job Description:This intriguing opportunity requires the successful individual to advise on improvements, analyze tasks and translate business requirements while providing end-to-end quality assurance within a TIER.Net space.Additionally, the individual will lead design and specifications development of report algorithms, while designing new accounts to aid service management, and amalgamating the reporting framework for sustainable long-term maintenance. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, KIMBERLY GREYLING on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT027321.

Learn more/Apply for this position