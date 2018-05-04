Application Support Specialist

Job objectives:

To plan and handle application support activities within the branch applications area (POS, MM-, Labels, Promotions, etc.)

To ensure timely and effective communication with the team, the stakeholders and the business support users (e.g. Service Desk)

To ensure effective day to day IT operations within the specified area

Qualifications:Essential:

Matric

A+ and/or MCSE

Desirable

:

IT related Diploma / Degree

Experience:Essential:

3-5 years experience with support functions

Desirable:

3-5 years experience in a retail/wholesale industry

Knowledge:Essential:

Skilled in information and communication technology

Remedy software knowledge

Knowledge of change management

Desirable:

Exposure to vendor management

Exposure to Project Management

Knowledge of SDLC

Skills:Essential:

Problem-solving skills

Interpersonal skills

Communication skills

MS Office suite

Desirable:

MS SQL

If you would like to apply for this role, you may email a detailed CV and salary details directly to (email address). Just replace (email address) you have not received a response within a week, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position