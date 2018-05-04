Application Support Specialist

Job objectives:

  • To plan and handle application support activities within the branch applications area (POS, MM-, Labels, Promotions, etc.)
  • To ensure timely and effective communication with the team, the stakeholders and the business support users (e.g. Service Desk)
  • To ensure effective day to day IT operations within the specified area

Qualifications:Essential:

  • Matric
  • A+ and/or MCSE

Desirable

:

  • IT related Diploma / Degree

Experience:Essential:

  • 3-5 years experience with support functions

Desirable:

  • 3-5 years experience in a retail/wholesale industry

Knowledge:Essential:

  • Skilled in information and communication technology
  • Remedy software knowledge
  • Knowledge of change management

Desirable:

  • Exposure to vendor management
  • Exposure to Project Management
  • Knowledge of SDLC

Skills:Essential:

  • Problem-solving skills
  • Interpersonal skills
  • Communication skills
  • MS Office suite

Desirable:

  • MS SQL

If you would like to apply for this role, you may email a detailed CV and salary details directly to (email address). Just replace (email address) you have not received a response within a week, please consider your application unsuccessful.

