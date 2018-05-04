Application Support Specialist

Job objectives:
- To plan and handle application support activities within the branch applications area (POS, MM-, Labels, Promotions, etc.)
- To ensure timely and effective communication with the team, the stakeholders and the business support users (e.g. Service Desk)
- To ensure effective day to day IT operations within the specified area
Qualifications:Essential:
- Matric
- A+ and/or MCSE
Desirable
:
- IT related Diploma / Degree
Experience:Essential:
- 3-5 years experience with support functions
Desirable:
- 3-5 years experience in a retail/wholesale industry
Knowledge:Essential:
- Skilled in information and communication technology
- Remedy software knowledge
- Knowledge of change management
Desirable:
- Exposure to vendor management
- Exposure to Project Management
- Knowledge of SDLC
Skills:Essential:
- Problem-solving skills
- Interpersonal skills
- Communication skills
- MS Office suite
Desirable:
- MS SQL
If you would like to apply for this role, you may email a detailed CV and salary details directly to (email address). Just replace (email address) you have not received a response within a week, please consider your application unsuccessful.