Business Intelligence Team Lead (0503)

Role Description:
Business Intelligence Team Lead
Permanent position
Open to all South Africans
Purpose of this role:
The ideal candidate for this role will collaborate closely with other business stakeholders to ensure that analytical applications capitalize on all available data, enabling users to make sound decisions and achieve greater business outcomes
Key to this role are the skills, abilities and techniques required to understand business requirements and identify the best BI and system solutions including the exploration of viable options and alternatives for delivering reports, self-service BI, dashboards, ad-hoc items and dip your toes into the world of data science. You will also beresponsible to execute on the strategic direction of BI, as well as lead the companies BI team in their daily activities and backlog of work, in delivering on the reporting and analytical requirements from the organization
Duties
Guidance, mentor- and leadership
- Lead, coach, mentor, build and inspire a diverse team of BI Developers and Data Analysts in delivering on the analytical and strategic BI projects of the organisation
- Build and nurture effective relationships with business, IT counterparts and suppliers
Delivery and execution
- Drive and facilitate the formulation of the organisations BI strategy and roadmap working
- Create a culture of continuous improvement in the IA environment
- Ensure adherence to Group IT policy, procedures and other policies
- Manage the sprint backlog and agile ceremonies of the BI team
- Drive efficiencies in the sprint team, measuring performance, velocity, burndown etc
- Ensure that business service requirements are defined and actively managed
- Act as an escalation point for any BI service issues within organisation
Team and organisational support
- Own the IT BI relationship with various stakeholders in the organization ?? actively manage these relationship and expectations to ensure user satisfaction
- Create a culture that promotes data-driven decisions backed by investigation and collaboration around data
- Documents, implements and provides ongoing support for the BI portfolio of applications
- Promote analytic usage and skills among management and employees
Skills and Experience:
Requirements
Qualifications & Accreditations
- Relevant 3 year IT degree/diploma
Experience & Skills
- Minimum of4 – 5 years?? experience in leading a BI, Analytics or Other IT Scrum team(s)
- Experience managing senior stakeholder engagement
- Experience in delivering complex BI solutions
- Experience in working within in an agile project environment
- Experience with BI application designs, architectures, and building BI and data visualisations for analytic solutions. (MS Stack Preferred)
- Experience working in a Financial Services and/or Retail environment will be an added advantage
Email: (email address)