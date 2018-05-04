C#.Net Developer
May 4, 2018
ENVIRONMENT:
A global property management software firm seeks a highly talented C#.Net Developer to join its team. Your core role will involve contributing to the technical and functional evolutions of the company’s products. The ideal candidate requires a BBusSc, BCom or BSc Computer Science or Information Systems Degree, 5 years Systems Dev experience and your tech toolset should include: C#/VB.Net, SQL Server, ASP.Net MVC 5 & Bootstrap.
DUTIES:
Systems Development
- Develop and maintain core ERP system, WEB APIs and online portals.
- Debug and fix programmatic bugs.
- Contribute to the design and on-going architecture of solutions.
Technical Support
- Assist with complex support queries which require further analyses.
Technical Services
- Execute the technical side of various technical service projects (including but not limited to):
- Database extracts, merges.
- Database conversions.
- SQL scripts.
- Assist with client and user set ups in our cloud environment.
Quality Assurance
- Setting up automated tests.
- Technical documentation.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Relevant BBusSc, BCom or BSc Computer Science or Information Systems Degree.
- 5 Years Systems Development experience.
- C#/VB.Net and SQL Server.
- ASP.Net MVC 5, Bootstrap.
