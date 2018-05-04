Data Analyst – A&S Project

Main Purpose

Define and support the data and data clean-up requirements as well as reporting and analysis of product and store data for the Assortment & Space Project Implementation & Roll-Out

Key Responsibilities

– Interpret data and analyse results using statistical techniques and provide ongoing reports

– Provide input into developing and implementing databases, data collection systems, data analytics and other strategies that optimize statistical efficiency and quality

– Acquire data from primary or secondary data sources and maintain databases/data systems

– Identify, analyse, and interpret trends or patterns in complex data sets

– Filter and “clean” data by reviewing reports to locate and correct problems

– Work with management to prioritize business and information needs

– Working alongside the Data Steward, locate and define process & system improvement opportunities for producing quality data relevant to the Assort and Space roles and accountabilities

Key Competencies

Technical Competence:

– Relevant qualification, i.e. B.Com or equivalent

– Proficiency in using SQL to query databases

– Advanced Excel

– Ability to work with large data sets

– Strong understanding of and sensitivity towards data integrity and cleanliness

– Proven working experience as a data analyst or business data analyst

– Technical expertise regarding data models, database design development, data mining and segmentation techniques

Behavioural:

– Passionate about the retail industry and applying analytics to enhancing the retail experience

– Excellent attention to detail, in terms of numerical data as well as presentation precision and elegance

– Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment and comfortable working collaboratively

– Good verbal and written communication skills

– Sound business acumen

– An analytical approach to problem solving

– Good time management and the ability to manage multiple requests/tasks

– Planning and organising ability

– A strong customer service focus

– Passion for the brand and customers

– Making insightful business decisions

“As a proud South African brand, Woolworths is committed to transformation. Meeting our employment equity goals will be taken into account in our recruitment decisions.”

Closing date: 10 May 2018

