We are actively seeking a Developer for a contract position ending Dec 2018 in Cape Town, Western Cape.
Applicants are required to meet the following criteria:
- Strong C# Skills
- Strong T-SQL Skills
- Skill in Asp.Net MVC
- Working knowledge of Web.Forms framework
- Working knowledge of GIT
- An understanding of Windows Forms Applications
- JavaScript and HTML Knowledge
- Working knowledge of WCF
- Working knowledge of Windows Services
- Working Knowledge of SqlClient
- Knowledge of both Entity Framework and Knockout
- Knowledge of TFS and Automated Builds
The successful applicant would be required, but not limited to:
- Maintain and add new features to existing systems (quite complex) that include web applications, Windows services and web services.
- Work independently and in a team, have good problem-solving skills and the ability to work with convoluted code.
Salary Offering: NegotiableAll CVs and supporting documentation should be forwarded to (email address)