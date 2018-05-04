Developer

May 4, 2018

We are actively seeking a Developer for a contract position ending Dec 2018 in Cape Town, Western Cape.

Applicants are required to meet the following criteria:

  • Strong C# Skills
  • Strong T-SQL Skills
  • Skill in Asp.Net MVC
  • Working knowledge of Web.Forms framework
  • Working knowledge of GIT
  • An understanding of Windows Forms Applications
  • JavaScript and HTML Knowledge
  • Working knowledge of WCF
  • Working knowledge of Windows Services
  • Working Knowledge of SqlClient
  • Knowledge of both Entity Framework and Knockout
  • Knowledge of TFS and Automated Builds

The successful applicant would be required, but not limited to:

  • Maintain and add new features to existing systems (quite complex) that include web applications, Windows services and web services.
  • Work independently and in a team, have good problem-solving skills and the ability to work with convoluted code.

Salary Offering: NegotiableAll CVs and supporting documentation should be forwarded to (email address)

