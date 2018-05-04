Intermediate Web Developer

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

– Web Development: Creation of front-end (HTML, CSS, jQuery) and backend (CakePHP, EE, etc.).

Leadership capability.

– Speed and quality of development.

– Intuitive understanding of requirements.

Qualifications and Experience (Required)

– Matric (Higher Grade Maths).

– 3 Years’ experience in PHP.

– Experience in HTML, CSS and CakePHP.

– Experience in MySQL.

– Must be comfortable with working with Linux, particularly with the LAMP stack (Must have some form of server admin experience).

– Must have a good understanding of MVC principles.

– Must have strong data modelling skills and good understanding of entity relationships.

– Good communication skills as you will be the primary technical contact in the team as well as the primary contact for Clients should your PM not be available.

Preferred

– Experience in Expression Engine.

– Relevant diploma or tertiary qualification.

– Managed a team of Developers

