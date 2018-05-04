Intermediate Web Developer

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS
– Web Development: Creation of front-end (HTML, CSS, jQuery) and backend (CakePHP, EE, etc.).
Leadership capability.
– Speed and quality of development.
– Intuitive understanding of requirements.
Qualifications and Experience (Required)
– Matric (Higher Grade Maths).
– 3 Years’ experience in PHP.
– Experience in HTML, CSS and CakePHP.
– Experience in MySQL.
– Must be comfortable with working with Linux, particularly with the LAMP stack (Must have some form of server admin experience).
– Must have a good understanding of MVC principles.
– Must have strong data modelling skills and good understanding of entity relationships.
– Good communication skills as you will be the primary technical contact in the team as well as the primary contact for Clients should your PM not be available.
Preferred
– Experience in Expression Engine.
– Relevant diploma or tertiary qualification.
– Managed a team of Developers