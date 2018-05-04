Linux Systems Administrator

One of the largest growing sport betting and gaming companies in South Africa is expanding their team. They are in need of a Linux Systems Administrator to work with cutting-edge sports technology and entertainment. If you are interested in working in an industry that evolves around sport technology, this might well be the role for you. Qualification:Degree in Computer Science / Telecommunication or related Degree Skills & Experience: Minimum 4-6 years’ experience managing Systems running on Linux and MicrosoftMinimum 2 years hands on Systems Administration experienceIT Project Management experienceExperience of Window IIS technologies including configuration, administration, monitoring and troubleshooting Windows Servers 2008 onwards; Networking, DNS, load balancing and performance monitoring toolsRHCE or equivalentSetup and Management of load balancing solutions (NGINX, F5, Citrix)Microsoft System AdministrationMail Server Setup and Administration (MS Exchange, Postfix etc.)Strong troubleshooting skills is keyAbility to configure and administer IIS, SQL / MySQL / Oracle DB Server and Active DirectoryExperience implementing and managing hosted or web based systems within a Windows environment Job Description

Scheduling and Overseeing Preventive Maintenance of the Server / System Infrastructure.

Ensure availability of the System Infrastructure.

Serve as a Level 1 escalation for all System incidents, and as part of the Resolution team for System Incidents.

Ensure System documentation is updated.

Manage System Inventory and spares.

Manage Configuration of all Systems (backup configuration and application of standardized configuration templates to Systems).

Liaise with Service Providers to ensure agreed SLAs are maintained.

Continuous training / certification in relevant knowledge areas.

Liaise with the ITSM / Service Delivery Manager to manage projects and IT&S processes and procedures.

