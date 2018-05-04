Project Manager

Project Manager: Business Improvement

Main Purpose

To manage and deliver projects from opportunity phase through to review phase and successfully land these in the business in conjunction with the relevant functional and support teams.

Key Responsibilities

Project Management

– Develop the Project Definition Report.

– Develop the Project Plans (including budget).

– Manage and ensure project delivery against the overall project plan.

– Ensure that the plan is continually updated and accountabilities, responsibilities, etc. are correctly allocated.

– Ensure compliance with WW PM Methodology.

– Ensure the quality of all deliverables.

– Manage project scope.

– Manage risks and issues to resolution.

– Report on project status.

– Co-ordinate activities between business and technical teams.

– Detail business and technical team member roles and expectations.

– Ensure appropriate project closure and facilitate business hand-over (including PIR).

– Understand and manage key stakeholders expectations relative to project execution.

Business Knowledge

– Conduct in depth analysis and bench-marking of international best practices.

– Evaluate requirements against current processes and understand implications thereof.

– Evaluate feasibility of proposed projects for presentation to the relevant stakeholders.

Key Competencies

– Project Management Skills

– Relevant Business Knowledge

– 3 Year Commercial Qualification

– Project management experience

“”As a proud South African brand, Woolworths is committed to transformation. Meeting our employment equity goals will be taken into account in our recruitment decisions.”

Closing Date: 13 May 2018

Learn more/Apply for this position