Robot Programmer

We are actively seeking a Robot Programmer for a permanent position in East London, Eastern Cape.

Applicants are required to meet the following criteria:

NQF 4 qualification / Matric

Electronics or Electrical Engineer ND will be advantageous

At least 2-3 years working in Maintenance/Robotics Department

Experience in automotive environment (Pre -requisite)

Thorough understanding of spot welding processes

Thorough understanding of Mig welding processes

Knowledge in the operation and programming of KUKA Robots system KRC 2 OR 4

Knowledge in the operation and programming of ABB Robots systems

Ability to learn and understand different / new robot software easily and quickly

Computer literacy (Microsoft Excel & Word)

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to handle pressure

Basic machine electrical and electronic maintenance knowledge

Knowledge in glue application systems SCA

Knowledge in quality management ISO TS (contact number)

Fronius and SKL weld controllers

The successful applicant would be required, but not limited to:

Welding, Robot and PLC optimization on all lines

New product welding programs development

Continuous improvement efforts e.g. cost & time of welding procedures

Implementing Asset Care and preventative maintenance

Control of welding consumables for all robots

Assisting the SBU teams as & when necessary

Working shifts if necessary

Doing Standby and Call outs

Setting up complete programs from inception to finished of project.

Salary Offering: R505050,00 p/a

All CVs and supporting documentation should be forwarded to (email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position