Senior Business Intelligence Analyst

The Senior Business Intelligence Analyst position will support corporate initiatives of figuring out market and business trends by conducting data analysis, assist in designing and implementing analytics programs, report generation, recommending best practices, and delivering end products that meet business objectives on time and on budget.

The Senior BI Analyst is mainly responsible to:

– Develop policies and procedures for the collection and analysis of data

– Oversee the deployment of data to the data warehouse

– Review and validate customer data as it is being collected

– Get buy in from stakeholders

– Collaborating with Infrastructure team in order to deploy system updates that allows working with big data

Define requirements

– Collaborate regularly with various teams including market analytics

– Develop and utilize dashboards effectively

– Develop, analyze, modify processes, data structures and models

– Make data driven decisions and recommendations for optimizing the business and reducing loss

– Monitor analytics and metric results

– Articulate and explain concisely the implications of complex data

– Implement new data analysis methodologies

– Identify and understand data anomalies

– Automation of reporting

– Transfer skills to other staff

– Interact with customers to evaluate products and performance

– Document control

– Progress Reporting on assigned metrics

– Serve as project team member on implementing assigned projects according to defined project-team role.

– Company brand ambassador and change agent

– Use data science techniques to analyze data to draw constructive results

– Remain at the cutting edge of BI and data analytics and always remain abreast of the trends ensuring Company is exploiting innovations

– Advise EXCO on how BI (processes, practices and technologies) play a critical role in improving business management and optimization

– Aligns BI technologies with strategic initiatives

Requirements

– Minimum of an IT National Diploma or Degree and any DBA Certification Courses

– ITIL qualification advantageous

– 6 to 8 years Data Analysis, data modelling and data warehousing maintenance experience

– Experience as a functional member of a Business Intelligence Team

– Experience with OLAP and Enterprise Reporting tools/systems like Tableau

– 2+ years supervisory experience, preferably within business intelligence

– Experience with Agile sprints

– ITIL Frameworks

Problem solving and troubleshooting skills to resolve problems within agreed SLAs

– Report-writing

– able to analyze various data to extract deductions, predictions or conclusions

– exposure to AI or machine learning tools

– Exposure to data science tools and techniques

– An understanding of Mobile Technology; EDI and Application development

– Machine learning, predictive analytics

– Company Business processes: Statutory Operations; Finance; HR and ICT

– PFMA Act, PPEC Act, APS Act and other relevant legislation

– Project management principles

