Senior Database Engineer

ENVIRONMENT:

A company in the Health industry, based in Westlake, is looking for a Senior Database Engineer. The successful incumbent should have a relevant Diploma or Degree in IT and should have experience in; databases, data analysis, data mapping, data programming, configuration, backup strategies and should be prepared to travel internationally if required.

DUTIES:

The role will entail design, development and deployment of large clinical data warehouses that will be used by Departments of Health.

Large and often complex health data sets will need to be imported from multiple sources, both through transaction and in large batches. This data is then mapped, analyzed and consumed by several applications including a web viewer. Complex business logic procedures need to be developed for de-duplication of patient records as well as for an inference engine that can generate health events from various data.

A proof of concept system is in operation in one province of South Africa and this needs to be generalized.

REQUIREMENTS:

A relevant Diploma or Degree in IT.

Should have an exceptional understanding of relational databases, data analysis and data mapping, and have a strong background in database programming, as well as in disk configuration (RAID etc) and backup strategies.

The following experience would be advantageous: Statistical modelling, quantitative research methods and trend analysis. Web technologies and APIs.

Should be prepared to travel to other African countries and internationally, if required.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position with

Learn more/Apply for this position