Senior IT Project Manager

Job Purpose:To plan, control and execute a broadset of activities to deliver a broad range of IT and/or business projects (Infrastructure and Applications) to agreed parameters of cost, timescales and quality.Dimensions:
- Budget– project driven (between $50k-$1m are the anticipated levels)
- Resources – no direct reports, project deliverables drive resource pool and model
Principal Accountabilities
:Project Management
- Responsible for the definition, documentation and satisfactory delivery of projects.
- Applies Project Management disciplines around all deliverables including planning, RAID management, resource management, procurement management, finance management and quality management.
- Manages the Project Change Control procedure to track and deliver approved deviations from the initial scope.
- Responsible for effective Stakeholder selection and engagement for the duration of the project.
- Manages escalations when tolerances are breached in terms of cost, time and quality requirements
- Provides leadership to project resources to drive the delivery of the project deliverables/changes.
Benefits Management
- Works with the business to undertake post-project implementation reviews to measure the benefits derived by the project changes.
Key Challenges
:
- Ensuring stakeholders are kept engaged and informed throughout the delivery of the project
- Keeping project scope changes to a minimum.
- Drive accurate budget estimation and ensuring that actual spend is within 10% or managed via appropriate project management controls.
- Delivering projects and milestones within agreed timeframe.
- Managing resources across multiple geographies.
Job Knowledge, Skills & Experiences
:
- Educated to degree level, likely in an information technology specialty or holds a professional qualification.
- Has a Project Management Qualification
- Has achieved proficiency in project management and change delivery.
- Has proven, relevant experience of the implementation and delivery of changes to IT systems including, but not limited to ERP systems and associated technologies (Oil&Gas a plus)
- Security Project delivery advantageous
- Has proven experience of 3rd party software vendor selection and management.
- Has proven knowledge and experience of the software development life-cycle and how this translates to the project delivery framework.
- Has proven leadership skills, and a good knowledge of business analysis.
- Broadly skilled in information and communications technology. Has a comprehensive knowledge of relevant development life-cycles
- Understands the corporate policy framework, management structures and reporting procedures, and can see the “big picture”.
- Has strong planning, communication and presentation skills.
- Is proficient in project quality management.
- Is familiar with a range of analysis, modelling and design methods; has good current knowledge of IT standards, applications and trends.
- Can lead Business Analysts to obtain information from business people in face to face situations, and to analyse information on users’ occupational tasks obtained by a variety of formal and informal means. Has an analytical and creative approach to problem solving.
- Has sound understanding of the costs of IT (project and “lifetime”) and the ability to cost operational IT services to identify cost saving or revenue generating benefits.
