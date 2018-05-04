Senior IT Project Manager (6 MONTH CONTRACT)

May 4, 2018

Job Knowledge, Skills & Experiences:

  • Educated to degree level, likely in an information technology specialty or holds a professional qualification.
  • Has a Project Management Qualification
  • Has achieved proficiency inproject managementand change delivery.
  • Has proven, relevant experience of theimplementation and deliveryof changes to IT systems including, but not limited to ERP systems and associated technologies (Oil&Gas a plus)
  • Security Project delivery advantageous
  • Has proven experience of 3rd party softwarevendor selectionand management.
  • Has proven knowledge and experience of thesoftware development life-cycleand how this translates to the project delivery framework.
  • Hasproven leadershipskills, and a good knowledge of business analysis.
  • Broadly skilled in information and communications technology. Has a comprehensive knowledge of relevant development life-cycles
  • Understands the corporate policy framework, management structures and reporting procedures, and can see the “big picture”.
  • Hasstrong planning, communication and presentationskills.
  • Is proficient in project quality management.
  • Is familiar with a range of analysis, modelling and design methods; has good current knowledge of IT standards, applications and trends.
  • Can lead Business Analysts to obtain information from business people in face to face situations, and to analyse information on users’ occupational tasks obtained by a variety of formal and informal means.Has an analytical and creative approach to problem solving.
  • Has sound understanding of the costs of IT (project and “lifetime”) and the ability to cost operational IT services to identify cost saving or revenue generating benefits.

Principal Accountabilities

:Project Management

  • Responsible for the definition, documentation and satisfactory delivery of projects.
  • Applies Project Management disciplines around all deliverables including planning, RAID management, resource management, procurement management, finance management and quality management.
  • Manages the Project Change Control procedure to track and deliver approved deviations from the initial scope.
  • Responsible for effective Stakeholder selection and engagement for the duration of the project.
  • Manages escalations when tolerances are breached in terms of cost, time and quality requirements
  • Provides leadership to project resources to drive the delivery of the project deliverables/changes.

Benefits Management

Works with the business to undertake post-project implementation reviews to measure the benefits derived by the project changes.Key Challenges:

  • Ensuring stakeholders are kept engaged and informed throughout the delivery of the project
  • Keeping project scope changes to a minimum.
  • Drive accurate budget estimation and ensuring that actual spend is within 10% or managed via appropriate project management controls.
  • Delivering projects and milestones within agreed timeframe.
  • Managing resources across multiple geographies.
Key Competences
Motivates, Coaches & Develops

Skill
IT Security Principles

Skill
Change Management

Skill
Programme Management

Awareness
Project Management and Delivery

Master
Project Planning & Control Techniques

Skill
Project RAID (Risks, Assumptions, Issues and Dependencies) Management

Master
Communicates & Persuades

Skill
Manages Business Performance

Skill
Stakeholder Engagement (Reporting and Escalation Management)

Skill
Team Working

Skill
Budgets and Project Cost Management

Skill
Planning & Organisation

Skill
Project Reporting (Progress, Costs, Quality, Constraints, RAID)

Skill
Project Management Tools

Skill
Quality Management

Skill
Resource Management

Skill
Legislation

Awareness

If you would like to apply for this role, you may email a detailed CV and salary details directly to (email address). Just replace (email address) you have not received a response within a week, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position