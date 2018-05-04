Senior IT Project Manager (6 MONTH CONTRACT)

Job Knowledge, Skills & Experiences:

Educated to degree level, likely in an information technology specialty or holds a professional qualification.

Has a Project Management Qualification

Has achieved proficiency in project management and change delivery.

and change delivery. Has proven, relevant experience of the implementation and delivery of changes to IT systems including, but not limited to ERP systems and associated technologies (Oil&Gas a plus)

of changes to IT systems including, but not limited to ERP systems and associated technologies (Oil&Gas a plus) Security Project delivery advantageous

Has proven experience of 3rd party software vendor selection and management.

and management. Has proven knowledge and experience of the software development life-cycle and how this translates to the project delivery framework.

and how this translates to the project delivery framework. Has proven leadership skills, and a good knowledge of business analysis.

skills, and a good knowledge of business analysis. Broadly skilled in information and communications technology. Has a comprehensive knowledge of relevant development life-cycles

Understands the corporate policy framework, management structures and reporting procedures, and can see the “big picture”.

Has strong planning, communication and presentation skills.

skills. Is proficient in project quality management.

Is familiar with a range of analysis, modelling and design methods; has good current knowledge of IT standards, applications and trends.

Can lead Business Analysts to obtain information from business people in face to face situations, and to analyse information on users’ occupational tasks obtained by a variety of formal and informal means.Has an analytical and creative approach to problem solving.

Has sound understanding of the costs of IT (project and “lifetime”) and the ability to cost operational IT services to identify cost saving or revenue generating benefits.

Principal Accountabilities

:Project Management

Responsible for the definition, documentation and satisfactory delivery of projects.

Applies Project Management disciplines around all deliverables including planning, RAID management, resource management, procurement management, finance management and quality management.

Manages the Project Change Control procedure to track and deliver approved deviations from the initial scope.

Responsible for effective Stakeholder selection and engagement for the duration of the project.

Manages escalations when tolerances are breached in terms of cost, time and quality requirements

Provides leadership to project resources to drive the delivery of the project deliverables/changes.

Benefits Management

Works with the business to undertake post-project implementation reviews to measure the benefits derived by the project changes.Key Challenges:

Ensuring stakeholders are kept engaged and informed throughout the delivery of the project

Keeping project scope changes to a minimum.

Drive accurate budget estimation and ensuring that actual spend is within 10% or managed via appropriate project management controls.

Delivering projects and milestones within agreed timeframe.

Managing resources across multiple geographies.

Key Competences Motivates, Coaches & Develops Skill IT Security Principles Skill Change Management Skill Programme Management Awareness Project Management and Delivery Master Project Planning & Control Techniques Skill Project RAID (Risks, Assumptions, Issues and Dependencies) Management Master Communicates & Persuades Skill Manages Business Performance Skill Stakeholder Engagement (Reporting and Escalation Management) Skill Team Working Skill Budgets and Project Cost Management Skill Planning & Organisation Skill Project Reporting (Progress, Costs, Quality, Constraints, RAID) Skill Project Management Tools Skill Quality Management Skill Resource Management Skill Legislation Awareness

If you would like to apply for this role, you may email a detailed CV and salary details directly to (email address). Just replace (email address) you have not received a response within a week, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position