Senior Software Developer (C#)

May 4, 2018

ENVIRONMENT:

A Bellville based financial services company is seeking a versatile, skilled Senior Software Developer to work with a range of applications running primarily on a Windows platform. Your core role will include building solutions to integrate, automate and report. The ideal candidate requires a Degree in Computer Science/Information Systems/Engineering or related field, 5 years’ experience in a similar role, OOP (preferably C#), BizTalk, SSIS, SQL Server, XML, XSD schema design & SOA.

DUTIES:

  • Maintain software systems and automate the operations and interfaces between these systems.
  • Develop Software Applications using approved toolsets.
  • Adhere to and provide input into the architectural framework.
  • Programming well-designed, testable, efficient code across a Microsoft stack (C#, BizTalk, SSIS, SQL).
  • Produce specifications and determine operational feasibility.
  • Evaluate and implement ways to incorporate existing or new technologies into the business and product offering.
  • Perform code reviews.
  • 3rd line technical support, trouble shooting and problem solving.
  • Periodic standby support for overnight, weekend and public holidays.
  • Provide leadership and guidance to technology team members.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

  • Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Engineering or related field.

Experience/Skills –

  • Minimum of 5 years’ proven work experience as a Senior Software Developer.
  Exte

