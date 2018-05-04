Senior Systems Engineer

Company profile:

My client have a large focus on internet/online gaming and create and develop different applications, web pages and games.

They have been established for over 10 years and have consistently grown throughout this period to a team of over 300 employees. With development teams, infrastructure teams and testing teams you will gain a wide range of experience within this dynamic and versatile environment.

The role:

You will be working in a senior capacity which will require a wealth of experience within multiple disciplines in the IT space. Your main focus will be to help develop, implement and maintain Linux servers for both internal and external projects.

As a senior member of staff you will also have large input into projects and how they should be carried out, train junior members of staff and ensure that project run accordingly and efficiently at all times.

Requirements:

5+ years of experience in Information Technology operations and administration

3-5 years of relevant professional experience in Unix and Linux Systems, server hardware,

virtualization, Centos, RedHat, Debian or Solaris

5+ years working in a corporate datacenter environment

Good understanding of TCP/IP networking and VLANs

Experience with performance and service availability monitoring

Virtualization (VMware), OpenStack or similar

Experience with Enterprise Storage Servers (e.g. Dell, Netapp)

Network Infrastructure (e.g. Extreme / Enterasys)

An understanding of HTTP, Apache, Tomcat, DNS, FTP, SSH.

Experience with Postgres/Mysql Database administration (Advantageous)

Cloud experience (e.g. AWS)

RHCSA / RHCE / LPIC (Advantageous)

You’ll need:

Excellent attention to detail and good analytical skills

Shell scripting skills (e.g. Bash / Python)

Hard-working with a passion for technology and a keen interest / enjoyment in resolving

technical problems

Detail-orientated

Strong trouble-shooting skills

Be familiar with network-, operating system security hardening techniques and application

security

Ability to investigate issues, identify causes of problems and implement strategies to

improve the systems environment and prevent recurring issues

You will:

Support & Maintain Linux (Redhat, Centos, Debian, Solaris) based servers

Apply operating system updates, patches and configuration changes

Analyse system logs and identifying potential issues

Introduce and integrate new technologies into existing environments

Perform routine audits of systems and software

Add, remove or update user account information, reset passwords, etc.

Document the implementation of systems

Troubleshoot any reported problems

Working in a largely virtualized Unix environment

