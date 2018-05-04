Senior Web Developer (0203)

May 4, 2018

Role Description:

Senior Web Developer

Cape Town

Package open – dependent on skill level

We are looking for a problem solving, self-motivated individual to join the Software Development Team as Senior Web Developer.

Duties:

  • Designing, maintaining and implementing website coding architecture and new features as required
  • Coding for the creation of new and maintenance of existing websites
  • Some level of Back-end Development
  • Proposing website solutions
  • Coding and testing of mailers to best practice standards
  • Working with Software Development Team for quality control and coding guidelines
  • Follow intellectual property guidelines for the various brands
  • Consultation with client to ensure understanding of brief/product requirements

Skills and Experience:

Requirements:

  • Minimum 4 years experience
  • Firm grasp of Visual Studio, HTML 5, CSS, JavaScript, JQuery and SEO principles
  • Mobile experience advantageous
  • Knowledge and experience with MVC, ASP.NET and C# advantageous
  • Proven experience in internet technology and website design ?? HTML and Back-End Development
  • Development experience in Microsoft technologies
  • Must be multi-skilled and / or willing to learn and apply new technologies and languages
  • Be able to work alongside Development team to integrate application code into websites and or web applications

Contact: (email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position