SQL Developer
Job description:
– You will be expected to identify, research, diagnose and resolve customer issues related to ETL jobs and Microsoft SQL objects used both for ETL and application development.
– Developing and maintaining Microsoft SQL report queries.
– Maintaining database source control.
– Ensuring that all changes committed to source control conform to our standards.
– Developing new database objects in line with requirements and standards.
– Maintaining and building SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS) jobs.
– Maintaining and developing custom Microsoft C# or Node JS loaders for solutions that fall outside the scope of SSIS.
Requirements:
– Minimum 3 years’ experience in a software development company (preferably within an agile environment).
– Proficient Microsoft SQL development experience (SSRS beneficial).
– Proficient knowledge of database standards and best practices.
– Proficient ETL development experience (SSIS beneficial).
– Proficient knowledge in one development language (JS or C# experience beneficial).
– Source control experience (Git, Bitbucket, TFS, Sub Version).
Soft skills:
– Excellent analytical and problem-solving abilities.
– An enthusiastic team player.