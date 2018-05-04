SQL Developer

Job description:

– You will be expected to identify, research, diagnose and resolve customer issues related to ETL jobs and Microsoft SQL objects used both for ETL and application development.

– Developing and maintaining Microsoft SQL report queries.

– Maintaining database source control.

– Ensuring that all changes committed to source control conform to our standards.

– Developing new database objects in line with requirements and standards.

– Maintaining and building SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS) jobs.

– Maintaining and developing custom Microsoft C# or Node JS loaders for solutions that fall outside the scope of SSIS.

Requirements:

– Minimum 3 years’ experience in a software development company (preferably within an agile environment).

– Proficient Microsoft SQL development experience (SSRS beneficial).

– Proficient knowledge of database standards and best practices.

– Proficient ETL development experience (SSIS beneficial).

– Proficient knowledge in one development language (JS or C# experience beneficial).

– Source control experience (Git, Bitbucket, TFS, Sub Version).

Soft skills:

– Excellent analytical and problem-solving abilities.

– An enthusiastic team player.

