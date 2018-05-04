Technical Test Analyst (0203)

Role Description:

Technical Test Analyst

Cape Town

New positions are opening up for Technical Test Analyst to join our Teams in Cape Town.

The Technical Test Analyst will be responsible for the planning and execution of technical test related activities for developed business applications, ensuring that they are effectively tested against agreed functional and non-functional requirements prior to, and post production deployment.

Responsibilities:

Analysis of requirements

Creation of functional, system, integration and regression test plans and procedures (both automated and manual)

Execution of software tests and documentation of test results (both automated and manual

Technical trouble-shooting

Work with Technical Lead and other resources across the development and environments teams to rectify and retest issues encountered during testing

Logging, monitoring and retesting of bugs found

Day-to-day planning of individual test analyst(s) assignments.

Work closely with developers, business analysts, support and management to understand requirements and product direction.

Provide regular updates on progress and/or issues relating to test activities

Skills and Experience:

Requirements:

Ability to write custom test solutions (automated scripts, test harnesses, SQL scripts etc.)

Advanced SQL Skills

Excellent Back-end Testing experience and skills

Any of the following would be highly advantageous:

Exposure to QLINK products

Control M experience

Webservices / API call exposure

MQ experience

Advanced SQL knowledge

Oracle Enterprise Database experience

Oracle Weblogic Server experience

Linux/UNIX scripting and terminal experience

Scripting Language experience

XML/JSON/YML knowledge

HP QC/ALM experience

TFS experience

