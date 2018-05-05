Developer – Biztalk

May 5, 2018

Developer – Biztalk (Parvana)About the Client:

  • Our client offers a competitive and challenging environment where talent is nurtured and allowed to grow.
    They love new ideas and creativity, and are very passionate about their industry. -financial

Responsibilities:

  • Maintaining software systems and automating the operations and interfaces between these systems.
  • Developing Software Applications using approved toolsets.
  • Adhering to and providing input into the architectural framework.
  • Programming well-designed, testable, efficient code across a Microsoft stack (C#, BizTalk, SSIS, SQL).
  • Producing specifications and determine operational feasibility.
  • Evaluating and implementing ways to incorporate existing or new technologies into the business and product offering.
  • Performing code reviews.
  • 3rd line technical support, trouble shooting and problem solving.
  • Periodic standby support for overnight, weekend and public holidays.
  • Providing leadership and guidance to technology team members.

Requirements:

  • Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Engineering or related field.
  • A minimum of 5 yearsâ€™ proven work experience as a Senior Software Developer.
  • Extensive experience in OOP (preferably C#) and integration (BizTalk, SSIS).
  • Extensive experience working with SQL Server databases.
  • Experience with XML and XSD schema design.
  • Experience with SOA or Message based integration services (preferably BizTalk).
  • Very good knowledge of software design principles and patterns.
  • Ability to prioritise work effectively and must be organised.
  • The ability to set and maintain high work standards to achieve goals.
  • Experience in the following would be a bonus:
    • Experience in Financial Services industry
    • Experience with Oracle databases

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)

