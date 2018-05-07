Automation Tester (EE)

ENVIRONMENT: A global innovative finance platform seeks an exceptionally skilled Automation Tester to ultimately bring automation in line with existing functional aspects of the test effort. You must have an IT/IT-related Degree/Diploma, be ISTQB Certified, MCSA: SQL Server or Oracle PL/SQL Certification. You should be capable of designing & implementing test plans, test in Agile/Waterfall/ Iterative, experience of automated frameworks and your tools should include among others: TFS, Visual Studio Test Professional, VSO, HP UFT, HP ALM, Test Complete, Selenium, J Meter SoapUI. Please note this is an Employment Equity position ONLY. DUTIES: Develop and execute automated test scripts.

Interact directly with developers to resolve test issues and application enhancements during SDLC.

Design and implement automation scripts applying the latest techniques in test automation (e.g., data-driven testing).

Review requirements, specifications, user documentation and other project documentation.

Use risk-driven techniques to develop, maintain and execute automated test suites.

Ensure proper version control and configuration management of all test objects developed and test environments used.

Design and create test scripts to address areas such as database impacts, software scenarios, regression testing, negative testing, error or bug retests, or usability in preparation for implementation.

Plan test schedules or strategies in accordance with project scope/delivery dates.

Develop, document, and communicate test plans for ensuring quality software systems.

