Business Intelligence Developer

– Excellent knowledge of delivering projects within a Business Intelligence technical environment
– Excellent knowledge of how to build new data sets and structures and manage the distribution, replication and archive of data
– Good knowledge of programme, project and performance management techniques and methodologies, including Agile
The successful candidate will have a strong track record of:
– Designing and developing a Microsoft Business Intelligence technical environment (SSAS, SSIS, SSRS)
– Data Warehousing methodologies
– BI Cloud solutions an advantage (Power BI, Azure)
– Strong analysis experience
– How to build new data sets and structures and managing the distribution, replication and archive of data
– Presenting innovative visualisations using tools such as Microsoft Power BI
– Knowledge of project and performance management techniques
– Designing, developing and maintaining business intelligence solutions
– Crafting and executing queries upon request for data
– Presenting information through reports and visualization
– Translate business needs to technical specifications
– Design, build and deploy BI solutions (e.g. reporting tools)
– Maintain and support data analytics platforms (e.g. MicroStrategy)
– Create tools to store data (e.g. OLAP cubes)
– Conduct unit testing and troubleshooting
– Evaluate and improve existing BI systems
– Collaborate with teams to integrate systems
– Develop and execute database queries and conduct analyses
– Create visualizations and reports for requested projects
– Develop and update technical documentation