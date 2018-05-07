C/C++ Software Developer
May 7, 2018
ENVIRONMENT:
A specialist in embedded hardware and software solutions seeks the expertise of a highly skilled C/C++ Software Developer who enjoys working in small teams and managing projects independently. The ideal candidate should possess an IT Degree/Diploma or relevant tertiary qualification & have at least 4 years’ experience in a similar role. Your tech skillset should also include: iOS/Android, Network Programming & Code Versioning tools such as Git. Any real-time multimedia and embedded dev, OSI layer 2 and AVB or related experience will prove beneficial.
DUTIES:
- C/C++ Programming and Integration.
- Systems Design.
- Quickly create advanced software solutions that are relatively free from defect and are easily maintained.
- Documentation / Technical Authoring.
- Manage Projects.
- Research / Investigations.
- Service Level Monitoring.
- Systems Testing.
- User Support.
- Create Firmware for custom hardware designs.
REQUIREMENTS:
Qualifications –
- IT Degree/Diploma or other relevant tertiary qualification.
Experience/Skills –
- Minimum 4 years’ C / C++ Development experience.
- Project Management.
- Mobile Systems Programming (iOS/ANDROID).
- Code Versioning tools such as Git.
- Network Programming.
- Knowledge of Best Practices.
- Willing and able to travel abroad.
Advantageous –
