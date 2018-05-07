C# Developer

Our client is an exciting, fast-growing and established cloud IT business based in Reading. Focused on backup, storage and archiving since 1998 and at the forefront of cloud services since 2005 they have successfully evolved into a leading Cloud backup and storage provider and now has over 10,000 end user customers and more than 140 channel partners.

On the back of a run of record sales years, we are now looking to hire a Software Development Manager to the team to pro-actively increase team productivity.

If you have a passion for managing both people and software development and are looking for a serious career within a fast-paced, energetic and fun environment, then this could be the company for you.

Objective

The C# Developer’s core responsibility is to work with the Development team to develop and maintain the Backup Pro server-side software.

Main Tasks and Responsibilities

– Develop and maintain Backup Pro software, in particular:

– Server-side Storage Platform, which serves as back-end for cross-platform backup clients.

– General code quality improvement (testability, performance, resource usage).

– Help to design and implement cloud-scale backup services using Microsoft Azure and Amazon EC2/S3.

– Produce design specifications and implement (code) design according to best practices and software coding standards.

– Produce test code (unit tests) to drive all functionality, including error paths.

– Ongoing support throughout lifecycle of the product (or until the support responsibility has been re-allocated), to all departments and customers as and when required.

– Provide assistance to junior developers on technical issues, coding and software engineering standards.

– Work closely with Team Leaders and Project Managers to make sure delivery schedules are met.

– Work closely with technical team and systems architect to provide technical direction for existing and new applications.

Qualifications

– 3+ years of practical experience (excluding studies) in a commercial working environment is a must.

– Must have written code for several different projects; having been involved from design to commercial implementation (including ongoing maintenance).

Skill set requirements

Required:

– Extensive C# experience

– Experience with test driven development

– Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to communicate with people at all levels

– Proven analytical and problem-solving skills

Preferable:

– Knowledge of Team Foundation Server, Git, HTTP and REST

– Experience writing Windows Services and TCP/IP sockets.

– Experience with Microsoft Azure and/or other cloud services.

– Relationships Report to:

– Liaison with:

– Software Development Manager

– Other Developers, Product Manager, QA Manager

