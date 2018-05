COBOL Software Developers

Intermediate and Senior positions – COBOL – Stellenbosch, Winelands

Minimum requirements:

– At least 4 years experience as a Software Developer or Programmer using COBOL.

– 3-year tertiary qualification in Information Technology from recognized institution.

– Solid experience in Banking and Financial systems.

Key responsibilities include but not limited to:

– Software development and unit testing

– Collaborate with Analysts in deploying new software

– Operations support

