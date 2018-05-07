Developer – Web (Senior)

Our client has customers in the US, UK and South Africa which we support via our offices in Cape Town, South Africa and London, UK.

Our clients development teams operate using the Scrum methodology enabling them to be nimble and accurate in the development of products for both on-premise and cloud implementations.

The role of the senior developer encompasses a wide range of responsibilities that vary based on the needs of the business, and the development stage of the product. These responsibilities include working closely with the SVP of Product Engineering and his team.Â Responsibilities:

Developing highly performing, robust, quality and scalable features following the defined best practice.

Know diverse ways to implement and know how to determine the best approach.

Know the languageâ€™s methods, syntax, structure, parameterization, memory leaks, etc. without the need to regularly consult the documentation.

Know software development best practices and principles.

Contributing to technical discussions and challenge peers to ensure the best possible technical approach to building solutions are implemented.

Planning, configuring and maintaining development environments.

Keeping up to date with trends and modern technologies.

Diagnosing and resolving application, configuration, and code level technical support issues.

Performing software version control according to the defined best practice.

Understanding the product development life cycle and what each party involved offers.

Working with the product owner and architects to unpack, understand, challenge and refine requirements.

Participating and contributing to backlog grooming, task breakdowns and estimations.

Ensuring that all written code is well commented and maintained for current and future use.

Minimum 5 years’ experience developing corporate solutions using Microsoft technologies.

Strong knowledge of: C# (with WebApi 2.0 and EF 6) JavaScript (and toolchain items such as TypeScript, NPM and WebPack HTML 5 CSS 3 (modern usage with methods such as Flex, etc.)

Minimum 1-year recent working experience in a senior role within an enterprise level development team.

Experience in the following would be a bonus: REACT JavaScript framework Office 365 Development (Add-Ins, Office.JS, SharePoint Online API) Entity Framework, JSON, XML Office Document development (Using OpenXml to create and read document) Working on high performance multi-threaded applications Working with Azure services such as Apps, Web Jobs, AD, Service Bus and Queues, etc. Working with Azure architecture (Service Plans and Resources). ALM and continuous integration using VSTS SharePoint 2016 or SharePoint Online knowledge



To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)

