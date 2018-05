Int – Snr Mobile Developer (Ionic & NodeJS)

ENVIRONMENT: Join a cutting-edge communication solutions platform in Stellenbosch as their next Int – Snr Mobile Developer. Your core role will involve mobile development using the Ionic Framework, along with API Development using NodeJS. You require at least 5 years’ experience in a similar role and any experience with mobile interfaces will prove highly beneficial. While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful. COMMENTS: When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to (email address) and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on http://www.datafin.com. Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.