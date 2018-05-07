Intermediate Oracle Developer (EE)

ENVIRONMENT: A global innovative finance platform seeks a highly skilled Intermediate Oracle Developer to be involved with Application Development of ERP financial systems and sub systems, ensure quality development and implement built solutions. You should have a Computer Science/IT Degree/BTech or Diploma, 4+ years’ experience in systems development and your skillset should include: Java, JavaScript, PL/SQL or similar, Oracle. Oracle Forms & Reports experience A MUST. Please note this is an EE position ONLY. DUTIES: Create logical and innovative solutions for medium to very complex requirements.

Compile designs for program delivery which is aligned to documented user expectations.

Make programming changes, within technical level of competence, to deliver on project objectives.

Develop quality programs, minimising rework.

Review technical deliverables to ensure that what has been built meets user expectation.

Provide timeline estimates for delivery of project work.

May be required to assist in quality assurance, system & user acceptance testing.

May be required to implement systems inclusive of configuration, training, on site/remote support.

Adhere to governance processes for delivery within the systems development life cycle. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – BTech, IT/Computer Science Degree / Diploma. Must-Haves – Oracle Forms & Reports experience required.