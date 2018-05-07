Intermediate Oracle Developer (EE)
May 7, 2018
ENVIRONMENT:
A global innovative finance platform seeks a highly skilled Intermediate Oracle Developer to be involved with Application Development of ERP financial systems and sub systems, ensure quality development and implement built solutions. You should have a Computer Science/IT Degree/BTech or Diploma, 4+ years’ experience in systems development and your skillset should include: Java, JavaScript, PL/SQL or similar, Oracle. Oracle Forms & Reports experience A MUST. Please note this is an EE position ONLY.
DUTIES:
- Create logical and innovative solutions for medium to very complex requirements.
- Compile designs for program delivery which is aligned to documented user expectations.
- Make programming changes, within technical level of competence, to deliver on project objectives.
- Develop quality programs, minimising rework.
- Review technical deliverables to ensure that what has been built meets user expectation.
- Provide timeline estimates for delivery of project work.
- May be required to assist in quality assurance, system & user acceptance testing.
- May be required to implement systems inclusive of configuration, training, on site/remote support.
- Adhere to governance processes for delivery within the systems development life cycle.
REQUIREMENTS:
Qualifications –
- BTech, IT/Computer Science Degree / Diploma.
Must-Haves –
- Oracle Forms & Reports experience required.
